2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA), Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)

The shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on March 12, 2020. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $210 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Boeing Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Credit Suisse advised investors in its research note published on February 12, 2020, to Neutral the BA stock while also putting a $367 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from The Benchmark Company Markets when it published its report on February 07, 2020. That day the The Benchmark Company set price target on the stock to $375. The stock was given Hold rating by Vertical Research in its report released on January 22, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 294. Berenberg was of a view that BA is Hold in its latest report on January 09, 2020. Cowen thinks that BA is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 08, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 371.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 14 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $315.20. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -16.28% from its 52-Week high price while it is -67.49% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 16.69.

The shares of the company dipped by -23.85% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $128.76 while ending the day at $129.61. During the trading session, a total of 26.52 million shares were traded which represents a -197.94% decline from the average session volume which is 8.9 million shares. BA had ended its last session trading at $170.20. BA 52-week low price stands at $154.81 while its 52-week high price is $398.66.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$2.33 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The The Boeing Company generated 9.48 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.45 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 235.62%. The Boeing Company has the potential to record 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at SVB Leerink published a research note on March 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $4. Morgan Stanley also rated RUBY as Downgrade on March 13, 2020, with its price target of $4 suggesting that RUBY could surge by 72.54% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.82/share, analysts expect it to surge by 16.23% to reach $16.17/share. It started the day trading at $4.65 and traded between $3.42 and $4.44 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RUBY’s 50-day SMA is 8.11 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.40. The stock has a high of $20.04 for the year while the low is $3.40. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.35 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.96%, as 10.25M BA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 14.49% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 412.69K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 24.84 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -37.38%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -65.71% over the past 90 days while it lost -53.41% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more RUBY shares, increasing its portfolio by 17.28% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 1,350,527 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,167,099 shares of RUBY, with a total valuation of $76,728,619. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile bought more RUBY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $43,331,490 worth of shares.

Similarly, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its Rubius Therapeutics Inc. shares by 0.25% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,251,470 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 10,703 shares of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $35,584,804. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Rubius Therapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 86,718 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,917,009 shares and is now valued at $24,415,365. Following these latest developments, around 10.10% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.