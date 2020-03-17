2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: The Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK), Paramount Group Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

The shares of The Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Sandler O’Neill in its latest research note that was published on December 03, 2019. Sandler O’Neill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Bancorp Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on July 31, 2017. Piper Jaffray was of a view that TBBK is Neutral in its latest report on November 30, 2016. Raymond James thinks that TBBK is worth Strong Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $15.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -28.08% from its 52-Week high price while it is -61.76% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 10.56.

The shares of the company dipped by -30.09% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $4.00 while ending the day at $5.25. During the trading session, a total of 570762.0 shares were traded which represents a -81.78% decline from the average session volume which is 313980.0 shares. TBBK had ended its last session trading at $7.51. The Bancorp Inc. currently has a market cap of $352.43 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 5.86, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.49, with a beta of 1.17. TBBK 52-week low price stands at $7.30 while its 52-week high price is $13.73.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.18 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.38 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -72.22%. The Bancorp Inc. has the potential to record 1.30 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Mizuho published a research note on February 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Paramount Group Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $15. BTIG Research also rated PGRE as Upgrade on January 06, 2020, with its price target of $17 suggesting that PGRE could surge by 52.12% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.71/share, analysts expect it to down by -18.64% to reach $16.50/share. It started the day trading at $8.87 and traded between $7.89 and $7.90 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PGRE’s 50-day SMA is 13.35 while its 200-day SMA stands at 13.54. The stock has a high of $15.11 for the year while the low is $8.99. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.28 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.14%, as 4.41M TBBK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.28% of Paramount Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.77M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.50 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -25.33%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -41.70% over the past 90 days while it lost -40.60% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more PGRE shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.21% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -638,381 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 28,293,512 shares of PGRE, with a total valuation of $343,766,171. Norges Bank Investment Management meanwhile bought more PGRE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $241,566,677 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Paramount Group Inc. shares by 2.09% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 11,101,915 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -236,982 shares of Paramount Group Inc. which are valued at $134,888,267. In the same vein, Long Pond Capital LP decreased its Paramount Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,232,466 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 10,230,562 shares and is now valued at $124,301,328. Following these latest developments, around 14.50% of Paramount Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.