2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE:RWT), Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

The shares of Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE:RWT) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by JMP Securities in its latest research note that was published on February 20, 2020. JMP Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Redwood Trust Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Piper Sandler advised investors in its research note published on January 31, 2020, to Neutral the RWT stock while also putting a $17.50 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Nomura Markets when it published its report on March 27, 2019. The stock was given Mkt Outperform rating by JMP Securities in its report released on March 04, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 17. Credit Suisse was of a view that RWT is Outperform in its latest report on February 05, 2019. Compass Point thinks that RWT is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $17.88. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -17.42% from its 52-Week high price while it is -48.42% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 12.56.

The shares of the company dipped by -26.04% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $9.29 while ending the day at $9.29. During the trading session, a total of 2.01 million shares were traded which represents a -64.36% decline from the average session volume which is 1.22 million shares. RWT had ended its last session trading at $12.56. Redwood Trust Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.29 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 7.89, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 21.67, with a beta of 0.64. RWT 52-week low price stands at $11.25 while its 52-week high price is $18.01.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.45 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.37 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 20.0%. Redwood Trust Inc. has the potential to record 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer published a research note on July 16, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $12. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.19/share, analysts expect it to down by -17.66% to reach $22.10/share. It started the day trading at $4.00 and traded between $3.45 and $3.45 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VKTX’s 50-day SMA is 6.51 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.22. The stock has a high of $11.03 for the year while the low is $3.81. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 14.98 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 11.18%, as 16.66M RWT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 25.80% of Viking Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.23M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 13.60 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -36.23%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -56.33% over the past 90 days while it lost -51.75% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought more VKTX shares, increasing its portfolio by 8.39% during the last quarter. This move now sees The ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchasing 682,050 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,813,578 shares of VKTX, with a total valuation of $52,176,382. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more VKTX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $25,197,302 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Viking Therapeutics Inc. shares by 6.49% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,610,262 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -250,608 shares of Viking Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $21,372,751. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Viking Therapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 52,029 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,124,288 shares and is now valued at $18,495,785. Following these latest developments, around 2.50% of Viking Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.