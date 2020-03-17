2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR), Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

The shares of PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Sidoti in its latest research note that was published on March 13, 2020. Sidoti wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of PAR Technology Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Sidoti advised investors in its research note published on January 08, 2020, to Neutral the PAR stock while also putting a $33 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Sidoti Markets when it published its report on July 26, 2019.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by -18.06% from its 52-Week high price while it is -67.04% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 10.88.

The shares of the company dipped by -27.69% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $11.30 while ending the day at $11.57. During the trading session, a total of 771696.0 shares were traded which represents a -149.39% decline from the average session volume which is 309430.0 shares. PAR had ended its last session trading at $16.00. PAR Technology Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.19, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.60 PAR 52-week low price stands at $14.12 while its 52-week high price is $35.10.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.27 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The PAR Technology Corporation generated 46.95 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.26 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 59.26%.

Investment analysts at William Blair published a research note on February 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) is now rated as Outperform. Morgan Stanley also rated VRNS as Upgrade on January 13, 2020, with its price target of $97 suggesting that VRNS could surge by 46.73% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $66.33/share, analysts expect it to down by -18.15% to reach $101.92/share. It started the day trading at $59.00 and traded between $54.04 and $54.29 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VRNS’s 50-day SMA is 82.73 while its 200-day SMA stands at 71.62. The stock has a high of $93.24 for the year while the low is $57.65. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.57 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.62%, as 2.59M PAR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.65% of Varonis Systems Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 307.35K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.44 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -21.93%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -26.54% over the past 90 days while it lost -11.65% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more VRNS shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.76% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -20,427 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,675,938 shares of VRNS, with a total valuation of $214,663,746. Jackson Square Partners LLC meanwhile bought more VRNS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $163,244,973 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Varonis Systems Inc. shares by 0.26% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,977,127 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 5,035 shares of Varonis Systems Inc. which are valued at $158,605,128. In the same vein, Cadian Capital Management LP increased its Varonis Systems Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 20,937 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,875,054 shares and is now valued at $150,416,832. Following these latest developments, around 3.00% of Varonis Systems Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.