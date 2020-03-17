2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH), BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

The shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on February 18, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $36 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Invitation Homes Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Goldman advised investors in its research note published on November 08, 2019, to Sell the INVH stock while also putting a $29 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from BTIG Research Markets when it published its report on October 31, 2019. The stock was given Mkt Perform rating by Keefe Bruyette in its report released on July 19, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 28.50. Evercore ISI was of a view that INVH is In-line in its latest report on December 18, 2018. Mizuho thinks that INVH is worth Neutral rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by -6.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -36.76% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 22.79.

The shares of the company dipped by -23.55% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $20.67 while ending the day at $20.68. During the trading session, a total of 5.38 million shares were traded which represents a -36.49% decline from the average session volume which is 3.94 million shares. INVH had ended its last session trading at $27.05. INVH 52-week low price stands at $22.00 while its 52-week high price is $32.70.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.32 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.29 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -3.13%. Invitation Homes Inc. has the potential to record 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on March 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $30. Even though the stock has been trading at $30.93/share, analysts expect it to surge by 29.32% to reach $27.25/share. It started the day trading at $52.80 and traded between $38.00 and $40.00 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $48.85 for the year while the low is $12.52. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.5 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.02%, as 1.45M INVH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.67% of BioNTech SE shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 225.23K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.44 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 19.47%.

Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile bought more BNTX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $78,988,970 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 1.25% of BioNTech SE stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.