2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST), 111 Inc. (NASDAQ:YI)

The shares of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Craig Hallum in its latest research note that was published on March 16, 2020. Craig Hallum wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Craig Hallum advised investors in its research note published on November 20, 2019, to Buy the TAST stock while also putting a $11 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Dougherty & Company Markets when it published its report on May 09, 2019. That day the Dougherty & Company set price target on the stock to $14.50. The stock was given Buy rating by SunTrust in its report released on May 23, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 16. Raymond James was of a view that TAST is Outperform in its latest report on September 26, 2017. Dougherty & Company thinks that TAST is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 10, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 15.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $6.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -18.09% from its 52-Week high price while it is -85.54% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 18.92.

The shares of the company dipped by -24.88% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $1.45 while ending the day at $1.54. During the trading session, a total of 1.43 million shares were traded which represents a -117.08% decline from the average session volume which is 659980.0 shares. TAST had ended its last session trading at $2.05. Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.50, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.20 TAST 52-week low price stands at $1.88 while its 52-week high price is $10.65.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.12 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. generated 2.97 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.09 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -141.67%. Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. has the potential to record -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Even though the stock has been trading at $6.39/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.01% to reach $83.52/share. It started the day trading at $7.20 and traded between $5.31 and $6.71 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that YI’s 50-day SMA is 6.38 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.28. The stock has a high of $9.20 for the year while the low is $2.29. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 87971.04 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 26.37%, as 111,169 TAST shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.07% of 111 Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 355.61K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.22 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 17.72%. Looking further, the stock has raised 34.20% over the past 90 days while it gained 34.47% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Totem Point Management LLC bought more YI shares, increasing its portfolio by 12.87% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Totem Point Management LLC purchasing 83,737 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 734,151 shares of YI, with a total valuation of $4,779,323.

Similarly, Shanghai Greenwoods Asset Managem… decreased its 111 Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 501,852 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of 111 Inc. which are valued at $3,267,057. In the same vein, HSBC Global Asset Management (UK)… decreased its 111 Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 186,000 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 186,000 shares and is now valued at $1,210,860.