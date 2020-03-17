2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Aramark (NYSE:ARMK), AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG)

The shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on February 07, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $39 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Aramark, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Berenberg advised investors in its research note published on January 17, 2020, to Hold the ARMK stock while also putting a $43 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on November 22, 2019. Stifel was of a view that ARMK is Buy in its latest report on August 19, 2019. Nomura thinks that ARMK is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 19, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 50.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by -10.17% from its 52-Week high price while it is -63.34% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 9.08.

The shares of the company dipped by -28.50% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $17.14 while ending the day at $17.31. During the trading session, a total of 5.95 million shares were traded which represents a -88.85% decline from the average session volume which is 3.15 million shares. ARMK had ended its last session trading at $24.21. Aramark currently has a market cap of $4.67 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 13.44, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.56, with a beta of 1.24. Aramark debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.08, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 ARMK 52-week low price stands at $19.27 while its 52-week high price is $47.22.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.62 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Aramark generated 264.62 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.68 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 27.42%. Aramark has the potential to record 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray published a research note on October 30, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $6. H.C. Wainwright also rated AMAG as Initiated on August 01, 2019, with its price target of $16 suggesting that AMAG could surge by 48.95% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.98/share, analysts expect it to down by -18.39% to reach $9.56/share. It started the day trading at $5.14 and traded between $4.46 and $4.88 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AMAG’s 50-day SMA is 9.41 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.25. The stock has a high of $13.53 for the year while the low is $5.49. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 12.91 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.36%, as 12.61M ARMK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 37.34% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 790.07K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 15.96 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -32.41%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -56.93% over the past 90 days while it lost -60.29% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more AMAG shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.53% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 75,923 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,029,675 shares of AMAG, with a total valuation of $38,979,981. Armistice Capital LLC meanwhile bought more AMAG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $34,441,000 worth of shares.

Similarly, Camber Capital Management LP decreased its AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,390,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are valued at $34,022,500. In the same vein, Palo Alto Investors LP decreased its AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 34,500 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,044,374 shares and is now valued at $23,593,899. Following these latest developments, around 2.10% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.