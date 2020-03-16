Two Stocks To Tuck Away: The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER), Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

The price of the stock the last time has raised by -3.08% from its 52-Week high price while it is -80.25% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 26.16.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.35% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $0.57 while ending the day at $0.63. During the trading session, a total of 510774.0 shares were traded which represents a -9.72% decline from the average session volume which is 465530.0 shares. WTER had ended its last session trading at $0.68. The Alkaline Water Company Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.66, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 WTER 52-week low price stands at $0.65 while its 52-week high price is $3.19.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.07 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The The Alkaline Water Company Inc. generated 4.17 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -14.29%. The Alkaline Water Company Inc. has the potential to record -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on March 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) is now rated as Outperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $33.98/share, analysts expect it to surge by 11.24% to reach $44.98/share. It started the day trading at $37.88 and traded between $33.51 and $37.80 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FTS’s 50-day SMA is 42.60 while its 200-day SMA stands at 41.08. The stock has a high of $44.72 for the year while the low is $32.63. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.5 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.42%, as 3.24M WTER shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.70% of Fortis Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 21.90, while the P/B ratio is 1.49. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 440.82K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.35 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -13.38%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -6.60% over the past 90 days while it lost -9.76% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 0.52% of Fortis Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.