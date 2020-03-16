Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL), Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC)

The shares of Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Cowen in its latest research note that was published on February 24, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $1.50 price target. Cowen wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sundial Growers Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from BMO Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on October 31, 2019. The stock was given Overweight rating by Barclays in its report released on September 27, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 7. BMO Capital Markets was of a view that SNDL is Outperform in its latest report on September 10, 2019. Cowen thinks that SNDL is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $1.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 9.37% from its 52-Week high price while it is -94.37% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 25.79.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.20% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $0.67 while ending the day at $0.74. During the trading session, a total of 792667.0 shares were traded which represents a 52.25% incline from the average session volume which is 1.66 million shares. SNDL had ended its last session trading at $0.81. Sundial Growers Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.64, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 SNDL 52-week low price stands at $0.68 while its 52-week high price is $13.22.

The Sundial Growers Inc. generated 115.27 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on January 14, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC) is now rated as Underweight. Even though the stock has been trading at $40.05/share, analysts expect it to surge by 11.11% to reach $52.75/share. It started the day trading at $44.50 and traded between $39.84 and $44.50 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BRC’s 50-day SMA is 53.24 while its 200-day SMA stands at 52.69. The stock has a high of $59.11 for the year while the low is $39.48. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.22 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.26%, as 1.28M SNDL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.66% of Brady Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 16.87, while the P/B ratio is 2.64. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 221.64K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.76 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -8.87%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -22.58% over the past 90 days while it lost -18.32% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more BRC shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.71% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 184,761 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,011,953 shares of BRC, with a total valuation of $331,945,855. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more BRC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $252,776,285 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Brady Corporation shares by 0.85% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,866,051 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -33,118 shares of Brady Corporation which are valued at $183,018,854. In the same vein, JPMorgan Investment Management, I… decreased its Brady Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 24,573 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,617,677 shares and is now valued at $123,920,829. Following these latest developments, around 1.80% of Brady Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.