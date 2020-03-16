Two Stocks To Tuck Away: QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM), Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

The shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Nomura in its latest research note that was published on March 10, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $98 price target. Nomura wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of QUALCOMM Incorporated, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Piper Sandler advised investors in its research note published on March 04, 2020, to Neutral the QCOM stock while also putting a $80 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Daiwa Securities Markets when it published its report on February 12, 2020. The stock was given Outperform rating by Cowen in its report released on February 06, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 105. Susquehanna was of a view that QCOM is Positive in its latest report on January 28, 2020. Citigroup thinks that QCOM is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 17, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 108.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 13 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 16 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $100.60. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 38.04% from its 52-Week high price while it is -21.17% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.19.

The shares of the company added by 13.12% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $67.26 while ending the day at $75.81. During the trading session, a total of 15.82 million shares were traded which represents a -51.29% decline from the average session volume which is 10.46 million shares. QCOM had ended its last session trading at $67.02. QUALCOMM Incorporated currently has a market cap of $96.48 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 21.62, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.84, with a beta of 1.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.53, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 QCOM 52-week low price stands at $54.92 while its 52-week high price is $96.17.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.80 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The QUALCOMM Incorporated generated 11.11 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.55 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 23.75%. QUALCOMM Incorporated has the potential to record 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cleveland Research published a research note on February 28, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $59.40/share, analysts expect it to surge by 11.90% to reach $98.40/share. It started the day trading at $66.50 and traded between $60.16 and $66.47 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that APTV’s 50-day SMA is 85.85 while its 200-day SMA stands at 85.76. The stock has a high of $99.04 for the year while the low is $58.97. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.26 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.28%, as 3.37M QCOM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.33% of Aptiv PLC shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 17.29, while the P/B ratio is 4.44. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.63M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.06 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -12.87%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -28.52% over the past 90 days while it lost -27.08% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… sold more APTV shares, decreasing its portfolio by -19.45% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… selling -9,031,755 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 37,407,598 shares of APTV, with a total valuation of $2,921,907,480. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more APTV shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,806,152,918 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Aptiv PLC shares by 0.30% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 11,965,851 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 36,035 shares of Aptiv PLC which are valued at $934,652,622. In the same vein, Massachusetts Financial Services … increased its Aptiv PLC shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 254,776 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 10,862,684 shares and is now valued at $848,484,247. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Aptiv PLC stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.