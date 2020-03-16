Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN), EZCORP Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

The shares of Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Piper Jaffray in its latest research note that was published on January 06, 2020. Piper Jaffray wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Novan Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $1.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 81.40% from its 52-Week high price while it is -89.52% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.37.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.88% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $0.35 while ending the day at $0.39. During the trading session, a total of 10.93 million shares were traded which represents a -91.16% decline from the average session volume which is 5.72 million shares. NOVN had ended its last session trading at $0.41. NOVN 52-week low price stands at $0.22 while its 52-week high price is $3.72.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.11 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Novan Inc. generated 13.71 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.32 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 345.45%. Novan Inc. has the potential to record -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on April 12, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that EZCORP Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $14. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.83/share, analysts expect it to surge by 11.49% to reach $8.17/share. It started the day trading at $4.27 and traded between $3.83 and $4.27 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EZPW’s 50-day SMA is 5.46 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.96. The stock has a high of $11.25 for the year while the low is $3.80. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.21 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.57%, as 7.02M NOVN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 14.10% of EZCORP Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 31.87, while the P/B ratio is 0.32. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 743.25K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.45 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -8.17%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -30.79% over the past 90 days while it lost -48.31% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more EZPW shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.00% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 236,634 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,126,138 shares of EZPW, with a total valuation of $39,005,462.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its EZCORP Inc. shares by 2.88% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,281,682 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -126,920 shares of EZCORP Inc. which are valued at $20,552,074. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its EZCORP Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,027,024 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,150,908 shares and is now valued at $15,124,358. Following these latest developments, around 3.20% of EZCORP Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.