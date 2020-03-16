Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KW), CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

The shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KW) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on January 27, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $24 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Mkt Outperform rating from JMP Securities Markets when it published its report on March 09, 2018. The stock was given Hold rating by Deutsche Bank in its report released on October 30, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 23. JMP Securities was of a view that KW is Mkt Perform in its latest report on May 05, 2017. Deutsche Bank thinks that KW is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $24.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 15.64% from its 52-Week high price while it is -27.62% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 31.61.

The shares of the company added by 14.39% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $15.34 while ending the day at $17.01. During the trading session, a total of 1.02 million shares were traded which represents a -152.38% decline from the average session volume which is 404780.0 shares. KW had ended its last session trading at $14.87. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. currently has a market cap of $2.77 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 10.74, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.34, with a beta of 1.19. KW 52-week low price stands at $14.71 while its 52-week high price is $23.50.

The Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. generated 573.9 million in revenue during the last quarter. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer published a research note on March 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $4. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.41/share, analysts expect it to surge by 12.77% to reach $2.31/share. It started the day trading at $1.68 and traded between $1.53 and $1.59 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CBAY’s 50-day SMA is 1.7400 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.5200. The stock has a high of $13.89 for the year while the low is $1.29. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.33 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.02%, as 9.23M KW shares were shorted. At the moment, only 14.31% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.61M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.73 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.47%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -6.47% over the past 90 days while it lost -73.54% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Engine Capital Management LP bought more CBAY shares, increasing its portfolio by 34.18% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Engine Capital Management LP purchasing 1,703,319 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,687,253 shares of CBAY, with a total valuation of $11,100,840. Avoro Capital Advisor LLC meanwhile bought more CBAY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $9,130,000 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares by 0.05% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,155,096 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -2,698 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $8,557,459. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 15,891 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,548,387 shares and is now valued at $5,890,322. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.