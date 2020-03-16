Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB), Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

The shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Robert W. Baird in its latest research note that was published on March 02, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $32 price target. Robert W. Baird wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Fifth Third Bancorp, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on January 06, 2020, to Overweight the FITB stock while also putting a $38 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from UBS Markets when it published its report on October 25, 2019. That day the UBS set price target on the stock to $33. The stock was given Buy rating by Deutsche Bank in its report released on October 25, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 31. BofA/Merrill was of a view that FITB is Buy in its latest report on October 11, 2019. Citigroup thinks that FITB is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 12, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 30.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 12 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $31.49. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 18.40% from its 52-Week high price while it is -44.28% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 27.52.

The shares of the company added by 10.88% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $16.155 while ending the day at $17.63. During the trading session, a total of 9.81 million shares were traded which represents a -70.68% decline from the average session volume which is 5.75 million shares. FITB had ended its last session trading at $15.90. Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a market cap of $13.93 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 5.24, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.52, with a beta of 1.53. FITB 52-week low price stands at $14.89 while its 52-week high price is $31.64.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.68 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.75 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 7.35%. Fifth Third Bancorp has the potential to record 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on February 19, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $43. Needham also rated COLL as Reiterated on October 30, 2019, with its price target of $25 suggesting that COLL could surge by 49.99% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $14.99/share, analysts expect it to surge by 15.81% to reach $34.71/share. It started the day trading at $17.50 and traded between $15.13 and $17.36 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that COLL’s 50-day SMA is 21.83 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.76. The stock has a high of $25.59 for the year while the low is $10.01. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.39 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 17.44%, as 5.15M FITB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 15.64% of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 677.66K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.60 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -19.56%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -14.90% over the past 90 days while it gained 43.47% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Janus Capital Management LLC bought more COLL shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.91% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Janus Capital Management LLC purchasing 210,843 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,502,349 shares of COLL, with a total valuation of $106,930,789.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. shares by 1.11% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,348,865 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 25,703 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. which are valued at $55,785,544. In the same vein, Franklin Advisers, Inc. increased its Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 92,819 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,750,452 shares and is now valued at $41,573,235. Following these latest developments, around 2.40% of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.