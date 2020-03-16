Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA), Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

The shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Needham in its latest research note that was published on February 27, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $110 price target. Needham wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Carvana Co., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Deutsche Bank Markets when it published its report on February 24, 2020. That day the Deutsche Bank set price target on the stock to $120. Evercore ISI was of a view that CVNA is In-line in its latest report on February 06, 2020. The Benchmark Company thinks that CVNA is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $92.06. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 14.30% from its 52-Week high price while it is -55.81% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 29.13.

The shares of the company added by 12.83% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $41.12 while ending the day at $50.92. During the trading session, a total of 3.95 million shares were traded which represents a -103.4% decline from the average session volume which is 1.94 million shares. CVNA had ended its last session trading at $45.13. Carvana Co. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 15.30, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 CVNA 52-week low price stands at $44.55 while its 52-week high price is $115.23.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.79 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Carvana Co. generated 118.46 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.56 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 32.91%. Carvana Co. has the potential to record -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Susquehanna published a research note on October 18, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) is now rated as Positive. Their price target on the stock stands at $115. Robert W. Baird also rated KEYS as Upgrade on August 22, 2019, with its price target of $100 suggesting that KEYS could surge by 23.26% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $82.36/share, analysts expect it to surge by 11.74% to reach $119.92/share. It started the day trading at $92.03 and traded between $85.11 and $92.03 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that KEYS’s 50-day SMA is 97.50 while its 200-day SMA stands at 95.94. The stock has a high of $110.00 for the year while the low is $71.03. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.36 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.92%, as 11.14M CVNA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.97% of Keysight Technologies Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 26.55, while the P/B ratio is 5.53. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.84M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.07 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.15%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -10.86% over the past 90 days while it lost -7.08% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more KEYS shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.23% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 48,465 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 21,184,735 shares of KEYS, with a total valuation of $2,007,465,489. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile sold more KEYS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,343,768,060 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Keysight Technologies Inc. shares by 1.22% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 10,243,827 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 123,389 shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. which are valued at $970,705,047. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Keysight Technologies Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 64,513 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 7,785,263 shares and is now valued at $737,731,522. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Keysight Technologies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.