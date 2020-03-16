Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Trinity Industries Inc. (NYSE:TRN), Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

The shares of Trinity Industries Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on January 14, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $22 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Trinity Industries Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Susquehanna advised investors in its research note published on November 08, 2019, to Neutral the TRN stock while also putting a $22 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Cowen Markets when it published its report on October 25, 2019. That day the Cowen set price target on the stock to $26. The stock was given Neutral rating by Buckingham Research in its report released on March 22, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 26. KeyBanc Capital Markets was of a view that TRN is Sector Weight in its latest report on March 11, 2019. Cowen thinks that TRN is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 12, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 29.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $24.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 17.61% from its 52-Week high price while it is -27.35% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 38.96.

The shares of the company added by 11.18% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $16.17 while ending the day at $17.90. During the trading session, a total of 2.1 million shares were traded which represents a -69.01% decline from the average session volume which is 1.24 million shares. TRN had ended its last session trading at $16.10. Trinity Industries Inc. currently has a market cap of $2.28 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 16.41, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.64, with a beta of 1.80. TRN 52-week low price stands at $15.22 while its 52-week high price is $24.64.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.35 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Trinity Industries Inc. generated 166.2 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.39 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 31.43%. Trinity Industries Inc. has the potential to record 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on July 17, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE:SHO) is now rated as Underperform. Wells Fargo also rated SHO as Upgrade on June 27, 2019, with its price target of $15 suggesting that SHO could surge by 26.15% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.27/share, analysts expect it to surge by 16.44% to reach $13.04/share. It started the day trading at $9.63 and traded between $8.28 and $9.63 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SHO’s 50-day SMA is 12.47 while its 200-day SMA stands at 13.34. The stock has a high of $15.03 for the year while the low is $7.81. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.01 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -12.78%, as 4.37M TRN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.25% of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 17.80, while the P/B ratio is 0.90. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.38M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.48 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -9.07%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -30.92% over the past 90 days while it lost -29.55% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more SHO shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.15% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -47,599 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 32,699,706 shares of SHO, with a total valuation of $358,061,781. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more SHO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $201,704,267 worth of shares.

Similarly, PGGM Vermogensbeheer BV decreased its Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 13,134,753 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. which are valued at $143,825,545. In the same vein, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… decreased its Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 181,249 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 11,316,246 shares and is now valued at $123,912,894. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.