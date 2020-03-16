Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC), Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ)

The shares of Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by BMO Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on February 10, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $27 price target. BMO Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Teradata Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BMO Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on November 11, 2019, to Market Perform the TDC stock while also putting a $30 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on November 08, 2019. That day the Stifel set price target on the stock to $25. BofA/Merrill was of a view that TDC is Neutral in its latest report on November 08, 2019. Citigroup thinks that TDC is worth Sell rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 20, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 36.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 5 have recommended investors to sell it, 12 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $26.19. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 17.01% from its 52-Week high price while it is -55.83% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.32.

The shares of the company added by 12.58% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $19.035 while ending the day at $21.39. During the trading session, a total of 2.42 million shares were traded which represents a -72.78% decline from the average session volume which is 1.4 million shares. TDC had ended its last session trading at $19.00. Teradata Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.32, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 TDC 52-week low price stands at $18.28 while its 52-week high price is $48.43.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.07 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Teradata Corporation generated 494.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.16 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -71.43%. Teradata Corporation has the potential to record 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at HSBC Securities published a research note on October 07, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) is now rated as Hold. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.59/share, analysts expect it to surge by 24.25% to reach $99.02/share. It started the day trading at $14.40 and traded between $11.96 and $14.40 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CZZ’s 50-day SMA is 20.85 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.89. The stock has a high of $23.70 for the year while the low is $10.83. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.01 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.55%, as 1.94M TDC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.83% of Cosan Limited shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.78, while the P/B ratio is 2.91. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.09M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.77 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -14.54%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -27.93% over the past 90 days while it lost -6.01% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC bought more CZZ shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.46% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC purchasing 216,557 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,003,251 shares of CZZ, with a total valuation of $164,399,363. Nucleo Capital Ltda. meanwhile bought more CZZ shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $135,780,977 worth of shares.

Similarly, Skagen AS (Investment Management) decreased its Cosan Limited shares by 17.46% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,382,423 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,561,989 shares of Cosan Limited which are valued at $134,803,044. In the same vein, Martin Currie Investment Manageme… decreased its Cosan Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,006,080 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,411,510 shares and is now valued at $80,554,173. Following these latest developments, around 38.10% of Cosan Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.