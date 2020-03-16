Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO), Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $18.92. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 28.95% from its 52-Week high price while it is -43.35% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 30.21.

The shares of the company added by 11.44% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $12.33 while ending the day at $13.54. During the trading session, a total of 614628.0 shares were traded which represents a 62.75% incline from the average session volume which is 1.65 million shares. NTCO had ended its last session trading at $12.15. NTCO 52-week low price stands at $10.50 while its 52-week high price is $23.90.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. has the potential to record 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at SunTrust published a research note on March 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (NYSE:CFR) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $80. Evercore ISI also rated CFR as Downgrade on January 31, 2020, with its price target of $84 suggesting that CFR could surge by 30.06% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $53.10/share, analysts expect it to surge by 17.23% to reach $89.00/share. It started the day trading at $62.26 and traded between $55.0901 and $62.25 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CFR’s 50-day SMA is 87.71 while its 200-day SMA stands at 90.22. The stock has a high of $104.53 for the year while the low is $49.77. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.07 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 12.06%, as 3.44M NTCO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.19% of Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.15, while the P/B ratio is 1.03. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 468.84K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.35 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -9.55%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -34.49% over the past 90 days while it lost -30.87% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more CFR shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.23% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 77,780 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,388,820 shares of CFR, with a total valuation of $500,819,600. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile bought more CFR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $387,033,301 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. shares by 2.85% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,914,942 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 136,280 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. which are valued at $385,282,303. In the same vein, Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,273,599 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,813,210 shares and is now valued at $298,917,532. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.