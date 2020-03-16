Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR), Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY)

The shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Tudor Pickering in its latest research note that was published on March 11, 2020. Tudor Pickering wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Nabors Industries Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underperform rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on March 09, 2020. The stock was given Underperform rating by Bernstein in its report released on January 14, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 1.50. Credit Suisse was of a view that NBR is Neutral in its latest report on December 03, 2019. Barclays thinks that NBR is worth Overweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 13 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $2.35. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 19.35% from its 52-Week high price while it is -90.93% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 12.51.

The shares of the company added by 15.63% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $0.33 while ending the day at $0.37. During the trading session, a total of 10.57 million shares were traded which represents a -12.93% decline from the average session volume which is 9.36 million shares. NBR had ended its last session trading at $0.32. Nabors Industries Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.68, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 NBR 52-week low price stands at $0.31 while its 52-week high price is $4.08.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.24 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Nabors Industries Ltd. generated 435.99 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.31 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -50.0%. Nabors Industries Ltd. has the potential to record -1.00 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at ROTH Capital published a research note on November 22, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $10.50. Northland Capital also rated AMPY as Initiated on November 14, 2019, with its price target of $10 suggesting that AMPY could surge by 89.98% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.95/share, analysts expect it to down by -11.26% to reach $8.38/share. It started the day trading at $1.20 and traded between $0.809 and $0.84 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AMPY’s 50-day SMA is 5.26 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.86. The stock has a high of $13.23 for the year while the low is $0.92. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.23 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 9.58%, as 1.35M NBR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.46% of Amplify Energy Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 321.63K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.20 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -60.42%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -85.03% over the past 90 days while it lost -86.16% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fir Tree Capital Management LP sold more AMPY shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.55% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fir Tree Capital Management LP selling -496,817 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,415,297 shares of AMPY, with a total valuation of $43,535,941. Brigade Capital Management LP meanwhile sold more AMPY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $16,725,977 worth of shares.

Similarly, Avenue Capital Management II LP decreased its Amplify Energy Corp. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,561,375 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Amplify Energy Corp. which are valued at $10,706,548. Following these latest developments, around 19.33% of Amplify Energy Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.