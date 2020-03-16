Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP), Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

The shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Robert W. Baird in its latest research note that was published on January 07, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $10 price target. Robert W. Baird wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Franklin Street Properties Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BMO Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on January 07, 2020, to Underperform the FSP stock while also putting a $8 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from BMO Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on November 02, 2018. Stifel was of a view that FSP is Hold in its latest report on June 01, 2018. Janney thinks that FSP is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $8.70. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 11.79% from its 52-Week high price while it is -40.80% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 26.32.

The shares of the company added by 11.55% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $4.57 while ending the day at $5.31. During the trading session, a total of 627838.0 shares were traded which represents a -47.64% decline from the average session volume which is 425240.0 shares. FSP had ended its last session trading at $4.76. FSP 52-week low price stands at $4.75 while its 52-week high price is $8.97.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.25 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.23 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 16.0%. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has the potential to record 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group published a research note on March 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $1. Stephens also rated PRTY as Downgrade on March 13, 2020, with its price target of $2 suggesting that PRTY could surge by 86.53% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.55/share, analysts expect it to surge by 17.55% to reach $4.75/share. It started the day trading at $0.6799 and traded between $0.5477 and $0.64 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PRTY’s 50-day SMA is 2.42 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.45. The stock has a high of $9.05 for the year while the low is $0.54. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 16.66 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -9.81%, as 15.03M FSP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 17.53% of Party City Holdco Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.50M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.30 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -59.76%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -66.12% over the past 90 days while it lost -89.60% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The CAS Investment Partners LLC bought more PRTY shares, increasing its portfolio by 131.83% during the last quarter. This move now sees The CAS Investment Partners LLC purchasing 4,521,921 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,951,931 shares of PRTY, with a total valuation of $15,824,343. Nantahala Capital Management LLC meanwhile bought more PRTY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $15,254,890 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Party City Holdco Inc. shares by 16.74% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,295,004 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 759,332 shares of Party City Holdco Inc. which are valued at $10,537,058. In the same vein, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC increased its Party City Holdco Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 3,919,707 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,950,372 shares and is now valued at $7,861,240. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Party City Holdco Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.