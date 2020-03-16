Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG), ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG)

The shares of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on November 14, 2019. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sell rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on January 16, 2019. UBS was of a view that CIG is Neutral in its latest report on October 18, 2018. JP Morgan thinks that CIG is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $3.77. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 32.30% from its 52-Week high price while it is -47.14% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 27.14.

The shares of the company added by 12.11% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $1.88 while ending the day at $2.13. During the trading session, a total of 5.38 million shares were traded which represents a -32.91% decline from the average session volume which is 4.05 million shares. CIG had ended its last session trading at $1.90. Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.90, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 CIG 52-week low price stands at $1.61 while its 52-week high price is $4.03.

The Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais generated 179.46 million in revenue during the last quarter. Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais has the potential to record 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Craig Hallum published a research note on March 12, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) is now rated as Hold. B. Riley FBR also rated ZAGG as Reiterated on November 07, 2018, with its price target of $15 suggesting that ZAGG could surge by 53.28% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.43/share, analysts expect it to surge by 20.16% to reach $6.25/share. It started the day trading at $3.38 and traded between $2.65 and $2.92 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ZAGG’s 50-day SMA is 7.39 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.04. The stock has a high of $10.92 for the year while the low is $2.42. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.97 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.93%, as 5.02M CIG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 19.90% of ZAGG Inc shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 23.36, while the P/B ratio is 0.53. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 553.31K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.70 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -54.66%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -61.93% over the past 90 days while it lost -54.87% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The RBC Global Asset Management (US),… sold more ZAGG shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.14% during the last quarter. This move now sees The RBC Global Asset Management (US),… selling -25,407 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,204,495 shares of ZAGG, with a total valuation of $14,814,206. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile bought more ZAGG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $14,047,884 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 1.90% of ZAGG Inc stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.