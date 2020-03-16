Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF), American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

The shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Compass Point in its latest research note that was published on May 30, 2019. Compass Point wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Stifel Financial Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Goldman advised investors in its research note published on May 09, 2019, to Buy the SF stock while also putting a $70 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on December 19, 2018. The stock was given Neutral rating by Goldman in its report released on November 27, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 56. JMP Securities was of a view that SF is Mkt Outperform in its latest report on October 03, 2018. Goldman thinks that SF is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $61.80. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 19.25% from its 52-Week high price while it is -38.87% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 32.63.

The shares of the company added by 18.95% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $36.54 while ending the day at $42.24. During the trading session, a total of 942709.0 shares were traded which represents a -82.57% decline from the average session volume which is 516360.0 shares. SF had ended its last session trading at $35.51. Stifel Financial Corp. currently has a market cap of $3.42 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 7.69, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.64, with a beta of 1.94. SF 52-week low price stands at $35.42 while its 52-week high price is $69.10.

In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.50 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 29.79%.

Investment analysts at Wedbush published a research note on March 11, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $14. Cowen also rated AEO as Downgrade on February 18, 2020, with its price target of $14 suggesting that AEO could surge by 33.25% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.94/share, analysts expect it to surge by 12.98% to reach $15.13/share. It started the day trading at $10.11 and traded between $8.945 and $10.10 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AEO’s 50-day SMA is 13.75 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.59. The stock has a high of $24.30 for the year while the low is $8.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 20.95 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -21.91%, as 16.36M SF shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.53% of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.01, while the P/B ratio is 1.34. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.55M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.60 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -15.41%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -28.52% over the past 90 days while it lost -42.61% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more AEO shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.72% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 122,584 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 17,122,915 shares of AEO, with a total valuation of $220,543,145. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more AEO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $188,460,804 worth of shares.

Similarly, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its American Eagle Outfitters Inc. shares by 293.24% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 12,158,859 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 9,066,919 shares of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. which are valued at $156,606,104. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its American Eagle Outfitters Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 193,154 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 8,107,063 shares and is now valued at $104,418,971. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.