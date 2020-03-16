Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC), On Deck Capital Inc. (NYSE:ONDK)

The shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Stephens in its latest research note that was published on January 16, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $35 price target. Stephens wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on October 25, 2019, to Neutral the PPC stock while also putting a $32 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from BMO Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on August 20, 2019. That day the BMO Capital Markets set price target on the stock to $36. Barclays was of a view that PPC is Overweight in its latest report on July 16, 2018. Mizuho thinks that PPC is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 29, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 29.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $32.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 15.65% from its 52-Week high price while it is -43.36% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 30.04.

The shares of the company added by 11.46% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $16.93 while ending the day at $19.07. During the trading session, a total of 1.43 million shares were traded which represents a -57.49% decline from the average session volume which is 909570.0 shares. PPC had ended its last session trading at $17.11. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation currently has a market cap of $5.12 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 10.42, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.60, with a beta of 0.96. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.91, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 PPC 52-week low price stands at $16.49 while its 52-week high price is $33.67.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.14 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation generated 280.58 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.45 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -150.0%. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation has the potential to record 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on August 21, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that On Deck Capital Inc. (NYSE:ONDK) is now rated as Equal-Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $3.50. UBS also rated ONDK as Downgrade on August 01, 2019, with its price target of $4 suggesting that ONDK could surge by 66.0% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.44/share, analysts expect it to surge by 17.36% to reach $4.97/share. It started the day trading at $1.70 and traded between $1.45 and $1.69 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ONDK’s 50-day SMA is 3.76 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.82. The stock has a high of $5.92 for the year while the low is $1.31. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.47 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.26%, as 3.48M PPC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.33% of On Deck Capital Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.60, while the P/B ratio is 0.40. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 499.95K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.95 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -38.77%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -59.37% over the past 90 days while it lost -55.41% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Nantahala Capital Management LLC sold more ONDK shares, decreasing its portfolio by -11.15% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Nantahala Capital Management LLC selling -711,958 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,672,644 shares of ONDK, with a total valuation of $19,797,528. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile sold more ONDK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $18,864,249 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its On Deck Capital Inc. shares by 2.07% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,610,429 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 93,543 shares of On Deck Capital Inc. which are valued at $16,090,397. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its On Deck Capital Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 28,882 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,358,707 shares and is now valued at $15,211,887. Following these latest developments, around 4.30% of On Deck Capital Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.