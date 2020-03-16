Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE), Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

The shares of PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on March 10, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $35 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of PDC Energy Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stifel advised investors in its research note published on March 09, 2020, to Hold the PDCE stock while also putting a $14 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on March 09, 2020. The stock was given Buy rating by Citigroup in its report released on February 14, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 35. Tudor Pickering was of a view that PDCE is Buy in its latest report on January 07, 2020. CFRA thinks that PDCE is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 15 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $28.20. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 232.72% from its 52-Week high price while it is -61.94% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.49.

The shares of the company added by 149.65% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $6.20 while ending the day at $18.00. During the trading session, a total of 4.76 million shares were traded which represents a -139.27% decline from the average session volume which is 1.99 million shares. PDCE had ended its last session trading at $7.21. PDC Energy Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.51, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 PDCE 52-week low price stands at $5.41 while its 52-week high price is $47.29.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.60 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The PDC Energy Inc. generated 963000.0 in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.39 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 55.0%. PDC Energy Inc. has the potential to record 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on January 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.29/share, analysts expect it to surge by 15.12% to reach $13.50/share. It started the day trading at $6.09 and traded between $5.50 and $6.09 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TTM’s 50-day SMA is 11.29 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.69. The stock has a high of $17.14 for the year while the low is $5.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.61 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 28.85%, as 7.23M PDCE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.71% of Tata Motors Limited shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 3.15, while the P/B ratio is 0.30. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.72M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.22 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -21.62%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -46.34% over the past 90 days while it lost -32.93% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC bought more TTM shares, increasing its portfolio by 14.05% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC purchasing 878,600 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,130,208 shares of TTM, with a total valuation of $65,312,705. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile bought more TTM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $18,541,791 worth of shares.

Similarly, LMR Partners LLP decreased its Tata Motors Limited shares by 39.62% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,888,747 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,239,277 shares of Tata Motors Limited which are valued at $17,300,923. In the same vein, Parametric Portfolio Associates L… decreased its Tata Motors Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 340,201 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,729,874 shares and is now valued at $15,845,646.