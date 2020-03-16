Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LL), CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW)

The shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LL) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on January 21, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $5 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Raymond James advised investors in its research note published on May 01, 2019, to Outperform the LL stock while also putting a $16 price target. The stock had earned In-line rating from Evercore ISI Markets when it published its report on March 20, 2019. That day the Evercore ISI set price target on the stock to $10. Wedbush was of a view that LL is Neutral in its latest report on October 31, 2018. Oppenheimer thinks that LL is worth Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $9.40. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -7.67% from its 52-Week high price while it is -59.14% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 33.57.

The shares of the company dipped by -11.94% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $5.625 while ending the day at $5.90. During the trading session, a total of 2.44 million shares were traded which represents a -35.0% decline from the average session volume which is 1.81 million shares. LL had ended its last session trading at $6.70. Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. currently has a market cap of $203.31 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 17.99, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.60, with a beta of 1.50. Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.51, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.30 LL 52-week low price stands at $6.39 while its 52-week high price is $14.44.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.56 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. generated 8.99 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.08 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 130.36%. Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on February 28, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $120. Morgan Stanley also rated CDW as Downgrade on January 17, 2020, with its price target of $124 suggesting that CDW could surge by 27.29% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $91.47/share, analysts expect it to surge by 10.75% to reach $139.33/share. It started the day trading at $101.38 and traded between $92.51 and $101.30 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CDW’s 50-day SMA is 130.20 while its 200-day SMA stands at 123.18. The stock has a high of $146.09 for the year while the low is $91.25. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.23 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 9.78%, as 3.55M LL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.51% of CDW Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 20.31, while the P/B ratio is 15.12. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.31M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.71 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -9.21%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -25.33% over the past 90 days while it lost -11.39% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more CDW shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.41% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -69,916 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 16,895,108 shares of CDW, with a total valuation of $1,929,759,236. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more CDW shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $916,468,042 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its CDW Corporation shares by 2.71% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,097,304 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 161,072 shares of CDW Corporation which are valued at $696,434,063. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its CDW Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,083,494 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,907,966 shares and is now valued at $674,807,877. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of CDW Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.