Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: CBL & Associates Properties Inc. (NYSE:CBL), Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)

The shares of CBL & Associates Properties Inc. (NYSE:CBL) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BTIG Research in its latest research note that was published on May 31, 2019. BTIG Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of CBL & Associates Properties Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underperform rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on December 21, 2017. Citigroup was of a view that CBL is Sell in its latest report on December 14, 2017. Jefferies thinks that CBL is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 4 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $1.12. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 40.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -75.74% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 39.99.

The shares of the company added by 39.20% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $0.35 while ending the day at $0.49. During the trading session, a total of 3.45 million shares were traded which represents a -89.79% decline from the average session volume which is 1.82 million shares. CBL had ended its last session trading at $0.35. CBL 52-week low price stands at $0.35 while its 52-week high price is $2.02.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.37 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.34 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 18.92%. CBL & Associates Properties Inc. has the potential to record 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Lake Street published a research note on May 10, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $5. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.22/share, analysts expect it to surge by 14.75% to reach $5.10/share. It started the day trading at $1.62 and traded between $1.20 and $1.40 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WPRT’s 50-day SMA is 2.3300 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.6100. The stock has a high of $3.39 for the year while the low is $1.02. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.33 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -13.84%, as 1.15M CBL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.47% of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 493.67K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.27 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -15.15%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -41.67% over the past 90 days while it lost -53.02% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 13.82% of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.