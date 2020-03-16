Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB), Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

The shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on November 04, 2019. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of BlackBerry Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. TD Securities advised investors in its research note published on September 25, 2019, to Buy the BB stock while also putting a $10 price target. The stock had earned Sector Perform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on September 25, 2019. That day the RBC Capital Mkts set price target on the stock to $7.50. The stock was given Equal-Weight rating by Morgan Stanley in its report released on September 25, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 7. MKM Partners was of a view that BB is Neutral in its latest report on September 25, 2019. Macquarie thinks that BB is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 25, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 7.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $8.48. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 20.33% from its 52-Week high price while it is -57.43% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 36.99.

The shares of the company added by 18.38% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $3.63 while ending the day at $4.38. During the trading session, a total of 11.52 million shares were traded which represents a -87.66% decline from the average session volume which is 6.14 million shares. BB had ended its last session trading at $3.70. BB 52-week low price stands at $3.64 while its 52-week high price is $10.29.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.01 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The BlackBerry Limited generated 515.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.04 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -900.0%. BlackBerry Limited has the potential to record -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at KeyBanc Capital Markets published a research note on February 19, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) is now rated as Sector Weight. JP Morgan also rated RUN as Initiated on January 16, 2020, with its price target of $19 suggesting that RUN could surge by 53.04% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.68/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.11% to reach $23.85/share. It started the day trading at $13.38 and traded between $10.25 and $11.20 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RUN’s 50-day SMA is 17.94 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.74. The stock has a high of $23.66 for the year while the low is $11.61. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 18.61 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.03%, as 18.23M BB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 16.12% of Sunrun Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 56.28, while the P/B ratio is 1.37. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.74M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.64 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -44.61%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -15.09% over the past 90 days while it lost -29.25% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Tiger Global Management LLC bought more RUN shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.69% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Tiger Global Management LLC purchasing 1,059,257 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 29,773,257 shares of RUN, with a total valuation of $575,814,790. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile bought more RUN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $213,972,209 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Sunrun Inc. shares by 21.20% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,331,592 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,972,991 shares of Sunrun Inc. which are valued at $141,792,989. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Sunrun Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 225,941 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 7,106,696 shares and is now valued at $137,443,501. Following these latest developments, around 4.50% of Sunrun Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.