Mixed Analyst Attention: Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB), Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)

The shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on July 12, 2019. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Zai Lab Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on January 29, 2019. Leerink Partners was of a view that ZLAB is Outperform in its latest report on June 21, 2018. JP Morgan thinks that ZLAB is worth Overweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $65.37. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 120.71% from its 52-Week high price while it is -19.19% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.08.

The shares of the company added by 15.00% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $46.82 while ending the day at $51.68. During the trading session, a total of 732209.0 shares were traded which represents a -54.96% decline from the average session volume which is 472530.0 shares. ZLAB had ended its last session trading at $44.94. Zai Lab Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.02, while its quick ratio hovers at 8.00 ZLAB 52-week low price stands at $23.42 while its 52-week high price is $63.95.

The Zai Lab Limited generated 68.71 million in revenue during the last quarter. Zai Lab Limited has the potential to record -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at ROTH Capital published a research note on April 18, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $4. ROTH Capital also rated TNXP as Upgrade on August 18, 2017, with its price target of $6 suggesting that TNXP could surge by 74.4% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.76/share, analysts expect it to down by -15.32% to reach $2.50/share. It started the day trading at $0.72 and traded between $0.62 and $0.64 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TNXP’s 50-day SMA is 1.1100 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.6900. The stock has a high of $32.40 for the year while the low is $0.39. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 0.15 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2136.14%, as 3.29M ZLAB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.30% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 7.86M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.02 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -37.86%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -34.30% over the past 90 days while it lost -86.39% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Sabby Capital LLC bought more TNXP shares, increasing its portfolio by 1,472.13% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Sabby Capital LLC purchasing 1,157,166 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,235,771 shares of TNXP, with a total valuation of $1,334,633. Heights Capital Management, Inc. meanwhile bought more TNXP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,269,000 worth of shares.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares by 930.03% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 320,225 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 289,136 shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. which are valued at $345,843. In the same vein, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 32,893 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 39,456 shares and is now valued at $42,612. Following these latest developments, around 0.13% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.