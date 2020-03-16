Mixed Analyst Attention: Virtu Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT), MKS Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

The shares of Virtu Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Compass Point in its latest research note that was published on March 02, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $21 price target. Compass Point wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Virtu Financial Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Goldman advised investors in its research note published on January 06, 2020, to Neutral the VIRT stock while also putting a $15.50 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from UBS Markets when it published its report on November 08, 2019. That day the UBS set price target on the stock to $17. The stock was given Overweight rating by JP Morgan in its report released on September 03, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 23. Rosenblatt was of a view that VIRT is Buy in its latest report on June 26, 2019. Goldman thinks that VIRT is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 43.37% from its 52-Week high price while it is -19.38% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.77.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.43% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $20.63 while ending the day at $21.42. During the trading session, a total of 2.65 million shares were traded which represents a -97.78% decline from the average session volume which is 1.34 million shares. VIRT had ended its last session trading at $22.65. VIRT 52-week low price stands at $14.94 while its 52-week high price is $26.57.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.27 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.21 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -25.93%. Virtu Financial Inc. has the potential to record 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cowen published a research note on October 25, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that MKS Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $130. Susquehanna also rated MKSI as Initiated on May 15, 2019, with its price target of $123 suggesting that MKSI could surge by 30.68% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $81.69/share, analysts expect it to surge by 11.41% to reach $131.29/share. It started the day trading at $91.14 and traded between $80.08 and $91.01 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MKSI’s 50-day SMA is 108.05 while its 200-day SMA stands at 95.14. The stock has a high of $122.30 for the year while the low is $70.47. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.58 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.38%, as 1.65M VIRT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.92% of MKS Instruments Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 35.77, while the P/B ratio is 2.47. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 467.42K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.39 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -9.75%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -16.42% over the past 90 days while it lost -3.73% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more MKSI shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.70% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 35,055 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,048,403 shares of MKSI, with a total valuation of $505,799,497. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more MKSI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $470,541,433 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. decreased its MKS Instruments Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,357,356 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of MKS Instruments Inc. which are valued at $436,563,498. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its MKS Instruments Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 94,527 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,832,320 shares and is now valued at $383,960,141. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of MKS Instruments Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.