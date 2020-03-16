Mixed Analyst Attention: Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO), SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC)

The shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Piper Sandler in its latest research note that was published on March 12, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $97 price target. Piper Sandler wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Valero Energy Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Piper Sandler advised investors in its research note published on February 28, 2020, to Neutral the VLO stock while also putting a $97 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on January 14, 2020. That day the Barclays set price target on the stock to $116. The stock was given Buy rating by Goldman in its report released on June 06, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 92. JP Morgan was of a view that VLO is Overweight in its latest report on May 14, 2019. Wolfe Research thinks that VLO is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 15 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $101.42. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 16.89% from its 52-Week high price while it is -51.07% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 25.71.

The shares of the company added by 13.51% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $41.745 while ending the day at $49.90. During the trading session, a total of 9.63 million shares were traded which represents a -133.66% decline from the average session volume which is 4.12 million shares. VLO had ended its last session trading at $43.96. Valero Energy Corporation currently has a market cap of $25.29 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 8.52, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.69, with a beta of 1.66. Valero Energy Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.44, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 VLO 52-week low price stands at $42.69 while its 52-week high price is $101.99.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.13 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Valero Energy Corporation generated 2.58 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.48 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 84.04%. Valero Energy Corporation has the potential to record 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Keefe Bruyette published a research note on April 15, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $64. Even though the stock has been trading at $46.14/share, analysts expect it to surge by 12.20% to reach $67.20/share. It started the day trading at $51.91 and traded between $46.18 and $51.77 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SEIC’s 50-day SMA is 63.44 while its 200-day SMA stands at 60.16. The stock has a high of $69.61 for the year while the low is $44.65. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.65 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.48%, as 1.61M VLO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.30% of SEI Investments Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 16.03, while the P/B ratio is 4.47. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 668.43K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.47 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.42%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -20.07% over the past 90 days while it lost -14.77% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Loomis, Sayles & Co. LP bought more SEIC shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.35% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Loomis, Sayles & Co. LP purchasing 536,382 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 16,543,846 shares of SEIC, with a total valuation of $905,113,815. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more SEIC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $757,984,455 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its SEI Investments Company shares by 2.31% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 11,828,312 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 267,263 shares of SEI Investments Company which are valued at $647,126,950. In the same vein, SEI Investments Management Corp. increased its SEI Investments Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 7,151,628 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 7,354,916 shares and is now valued at $402,387,454. Following these latest developments, around 7.50% of SEI Investments Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.