Mixed Analyst Attention: Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SB), Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

The shares of Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SB) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on November 09, 2018. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Safe Bulkers Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Maxim Group Markets when it published its report on February 15, 2018. That day the Maxim Group set price target on the stock to $5.50. Maxim Group was of a view that SB is Buy in its latest report on August 21, 2017. Morgan Stanley thinks that SB is worth Overweight rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by -2.78% from its 52-Week high price while it is -55.88% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 23.19.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.08% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $1.04 while ending the day at $1.05. During the trading session, a total of 824447.0 shares were traded which represents a -181.12% decline from the average session volume which is 293270.0 shares. SB had ended its last session trading at $1.13. Safe Bulkers Inc. currently has a market cap of $112.43 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 24.42, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.74, with a beta of 1.45. SB 52-week low price stands at $1.08 while its 52-week high price is $2.38.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.01 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Safe Bulkers Inc. generated 76.32 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -200.0%. Safe Bulkers Inc. has the potential to record 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at CFRA published a research note on February 12, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) is now rated as Hold. Wells Fargo also rated OMC as Initiated on September 24, 2019, with its price target of $81 suggesting that OMC could surge by 20.03% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $56.55/share, analysts expect it to surge by 11.25% to reach $78.67/share. It started the day trading at $62.94 and traded between $55.39 and $62.91 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OMC’s 50-day SMA is 75.06 while its 200-day SMA stands at 78.01. The stock has a high of $85.05 for the year while the low is $55.35. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 25.09 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.58%, as 24.19M SB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.25% of Omnicom Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 10.37, while the P/B ratio is 4.81. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.12M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 11.41 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.42%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -22.18% over the past 90 days while it lost -22.15% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more OMC shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.70% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 173,480 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 24,949,438 shares of OMC, with a total valuation of $1,728,497,065. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more OMC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $891,011,535 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Omnicom Group Inc. shares by 1.84% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 11,478,145 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 207,208 shares of Omnicom Group Inc. which are valued at $795,205,886. In the same vein, Longview Partners LLP increased its Omnicom Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 15,110 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 7,652,260 shares and is now valued at $530,148,573. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Omnicom Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.