Mixed Analyst Attention: Prologis Inc. (NYSE:PLD), Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

The shares of Prologis Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on December 10, 2019. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Prologis Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned In-line rating from Evercore ISI Markets when it published its report on May 20, 2019. That day the Evercore ISI set price target on the stock to $78. The stock was given Neutral rating by Robert W. Baird in its report released on March 01, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 71. Deutsche Bank was of a view that PLD is Buy in its latest report on December 18, 2018. Jefferies thinks that PLD is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 15 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $98.53. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 25.50% from its 52-Week high price while it is -22.01% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 39.70.

The shares of the company added by 10.89% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $71.40 while ending the day at $77.82. During the trading session, a total of 5.95 million shares were traded which represents a -44.44% decline from the average session volume which is 4.12 million shares. PLD had ended its last session trading at $70.18. PLD 52-week low price stands at $62.01 while its 52-week high price is $99.79.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.84 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.97 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 13.1%. Prologis Inc. has the potential to record 3.50 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Imperial Capital published a research note on March 10, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $93. Imperial Capital also rated LAMR as Reiterated on February 13, 2020, with its price target of $91 suggesting that LAMR could surge by 28.71% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $56.63/share, analysts expect it to surge by 15.82% to reach $92.00/share. It started the day trading at $65.71 and traded between $55.52 and $65.59 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LAMR’s 50-day SMA is 88.96 while its 200-day SMA stands at 83.12. The stock has a high of $96.82 for the year while the low is $56.24. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.16 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.91%, as 3.38M PLD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.96% of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 17.71, while the P/B ratio is 5.58. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 463.77K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.29 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -21.13%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -24.57% over the past 90 days while it lost -17.75% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more LAMR shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.95% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 118,548 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,639,614 shares of LAMR, with a total valuation of $1,058,441,276. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more LAMR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $659,501,823 worth of shares.

Similarly, Janus Capital Management LLC decreased its Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) shares by 1.70% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,762,836 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -134,098 shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) which are valued at $650,059,887. In the same vein, Victory Capital Management, Inc. … decreased its Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 170,843 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,464,627 shares and is now valued at $290,127,865. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.