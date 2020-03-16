Mixed Analyst Attention: nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT), The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE:MSG)

The shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on February 18, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $31 price target. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of nVent Electric plc, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on February 06, 2020, to Overweight the NVT stock while also putting a $32 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from CL King Markets when it published its report on December 10, 2019. The stock was given Buy rating by Rosenblatt in its report released on November 07, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 28. Gabelli & Co was of a view that NVT is Hold in its latest report on November 01, 2019. Gabelli & Co thinks that NVT is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 11, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 27.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $28.83. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 18.63% from its 52-Week high price while it is -33.77% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 33.01.

The shares of the company added by 13.40% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $17.03 while ending the day at $19.04. During the trading session, a total of 1.52 million shares were traded which represents a -20.07% decline from the average session volume which is 1.27 million shares. NVT had ended its last session trading at $16.79. nVent Electric plc debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.41, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 NVT 52-week low price stands at $16.05 while its 52-week high price is $28.75.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.47 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The nVent Electric plc generated 106.4 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.49 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 17.02%. nVent Electric plc has the potential to record 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Imperial Capital published a research note on March 03, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE:MSG) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $363. Even though the stock has been trading at $197.50/share, analysts expect it to surge by 12.05% to reach $358.27/share. It started the day trading at $222.87 and traded between $202.64 and $221.30 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MSG’s 50-day SMA is 286.34 while its 200-day SMA stands at 279.39. The stock has a high of $316.39 for the year while the low is $193.40. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 977890.0 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -30.00%, as 684,523 NVT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.15% of The Madison Square Garden Company shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 192.53K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.56 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -10.66%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -19.21% over the past 90 days while it lost -16.35% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more MSG shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.35% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -5,691 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,606,754 shares of MSG, with a total valuation of $430,320,856. ClearBridge Investments LLC meanwhile sold more MSG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $247,022,706 worth of shares.

Similarly, Blue Harbour Group LP increased its The Madison Square Garden Company shares by 2.35% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 815,417 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 18,700 shares of The Madison Square Garden Company which are valued at $218,384,981. In the same vein, Long Pond Capital LP increased its The Madison Square Garden Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 174,176 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 766,153 shares and is now valued at $205,191,096. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of The Madison Square Garden Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.