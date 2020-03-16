Mixed Analyst Attention: CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC), FirstCash Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

The shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Lake Street in its latest research note that was published on March 05, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $4 price target. Lake Street wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of CTI BioPharma Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Needham advised investors in its research note published on March 26, 2018, to Buy the CTIC stock while also putting a $10 price target. The stock had earned Mkt Outperform rating from JMP Securities Markets when it published its report on March 07, 2018. That day the JMP Securities set price target on the stock to $8. The stock was given Buy rating by Jefferies in its report released on September 12, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 7.50. WallachBeth was of a view that CTIC is Sell in its latest report on February 10, 2016. Piper Jaffray thinks that CTIC is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $3.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 25.30% from its 52-Week high price while it is -59.07% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 21.75.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.82% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $0.76 while ending the day at $0.79. During the trading session, a total of 636534.0 shares were traded which represents a -52.22% decline from the average session volume which is 418180.0 shares. CTIC had ended its last session trading at $0.83. CTIC 52-week low price stands at $0.63 while its 52-week high price is $1.93.

The CTI BioPharma Corp. generated 34.92 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.26 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 900.0%.

Investment analysts at JMP Securities published a research note on October 24, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that FirstCash Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Wedbush also rated FCFS as Downgrade on December 03, 2018, with its price target of $90 suggesting that FCFS could surge by 11.33% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $75.12/share, analysts expect it to surge by 11.54% to reach $94.50/share. It started the day trading at $83.80 and traded between $75.195 and $83.79 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FCFS’s 50-day SMA is 83.62 while its 200-day SMA stands at 90.36. The stock has a high of $106.80 for the year while the low is $72.95. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.68 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 12.62%, as 1.89M CTIC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.61% of FirstCash Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 21.96, while the P/B ratio is 2.64. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 316.68K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.95 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.53%. Looking further, the stock has raised 4.57% over the past 90 days while it lost -14.26% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more FCFS shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.00% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 92,477 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,712,985 shares of FCFS, with a total valuation of $362,522,806. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more FCFS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $290,958,054 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its FirstCash Inc. shares by 0.06% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,390,165 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,410 shares of FirstCash Inc. which are valued at $183,851,492. In the same vein, William Blair Investment Manageme… decreased its FirstCash Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 104,634 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,046,133 shares and is now valued at $157,388,550. Following these latest developments, around 2.40% of FirstCash Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.