Mixed Analyst Attention: Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM), Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 2.42% from its 52-Week high price while it is -96.40% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 21.87.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.05% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $0.6462 while ending the day at $0.67. During the trading session, a total of 2.14 million shares were traded which represents a -405.83% decline from the average session volume which is 422110.0 shares. CTRM had ended its last session trading at $0.72. CTRM 52-week low price stands at $0.65 while its 52-week high price is $18.50.

The Castor Maritime Inc. generated 2.59 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Buckingham Research published a research note on October 28, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.31/share, analysts expect it to surge by 11.14% to reach $20.86/share. It started the day trading at $5.13 and traded between $4.04 and $4.79 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GOL’s 50-day SMA is 14.88 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.76. The stock has a high of $23.29 for the year while the low is $4.01. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.14 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 28.84%, as 2.76M CTRM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.47% of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.17M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.35 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -47.65%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -72.07% over the past 90 days while it lost -72.76% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Contrarian Capital Management LLC bought more GOL shares, increasing its portfolio by 9.44% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Contrarian Capital Management LLC purchasing 602,168 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,980,858 shares of GOL, with a total valuation of $79,093,121.

Similarly, BlackRock Investment Management (… increased its Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. shares by 35.97% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,488,925 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 393,925 shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. which are valued at $16,869,520. Following these latest developments, around 64.00% of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.