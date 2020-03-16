Mixed Analyst Attention: Arch Coal Inc. (NYSE:ARCH), Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE)

The shares of Arch Coal Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by The Benchmark Company in its latest research note that was published on February 10, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $75 price target. The Benchmark Company wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Arch Coal Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR advised investors in its research note published on November 12, 2019, to Buy the ARCH stock while also putting a $100 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on October 23, 2019. That day the Jefferies set price target on the stock to $100. The stock was given Hold rating by Jefferies in its report released on August 06, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 80. BMO Capital Markets was of a view that ARCH is Market Perform in its latest report on November 30, 2018. Stifel thinks that ARCH is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 27, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 83.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $83.43. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 16.53% from its 52-Week high price while it is -64.58% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 28.39.

The shares of the company added by 14.42% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $31.29 while ending the day at $36.10. During the trading session, a total of 651787.0 shares were traded which represents a -51.21% decline from the average session volume which is 431060.0 shares. ARCH had ended its last session trading at $31.55. Arch Coal Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.49, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.90 ARCH 52-week low price stands at $30.98 while its 52-week high price is $101.92.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.10 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Arch Coal Inc. generated 153.02 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $4.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 3460.0%. Arch Coal Inc. has the potential to record 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on January 31, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $55. Even though the stock has been trading at $31.77/share, analysts expect it to surge by 12.81% to reach $57.00/share. It started the day trading at $35.84 and traded between $32.585 and $35.84 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NUE’s 50-day SMA is 47.42 while its 200-day SMA stands at 51.74. The stock has a high of $61.17 for the year while the low is $31.60. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.48 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.41%, as 7.45M ARCH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.50% of Nucor Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.65, while the P/B ratio is 1.05. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.42M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.08 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -9.52%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -38.33% over the past 90 days while it lost -33.25% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more NUE shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.42% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 154,991 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 37,154,266 shares of NUE, with a total valuation of $1,536,328,899. State Farm Investment Management … meanwhile sold more NUE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,166,454,555 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Nucor Corporation shares by 3.58% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 19,331,055 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 667,963 shares of Nucor Corporation which are valued at $799,339,124. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Nucor Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 68,030 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 15,974,411 shares and is now valued at $660,541,895. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Nucor Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.