Mixed Analyst Attention: AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB), CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL)

The shares of AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Wedbush in its latest research note that was published on November 08, 2019. Wedbush wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of AnaptysBio Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underweight rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on November 08, 2019. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $17. The stock was given Hold rating by Jefferies in its report released on November 08, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 12. Stifel was of a view that ANAB is Hold in its latest report on June 21, 2019. Credit Suisse thinks that ANAB is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 21, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 79.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $18.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 52.90% from its 52-Week high price while it is -81.60% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.81.

The shares of the company added by 12.84% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $13.25 while ending the day at $15.29. During the trading session, a total of 574683.0 shares were traded which represents a 4.75% incline from the average session volume which is 603360.0 shares. ANAB had ended its last session trading at $13.55. AnaptysBio Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 12.80 ANAB 52-week low price stands at $10.00 while its 52-week high price is $83.10.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.75 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The AnaptysBio Inc. generated 171.02 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$1.15 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -9.33%. AnaptysBio Inc. has the potential to record -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Keefe Bruyette published a research note on January 29, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $24.50. Even though the stock has been trading at $16.01/share, analysts expect it to surge by 11.81% to reach $26.31/share. It started the day trading at $17.90 and traded between $16.32 and $17.90 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CSFL’s 50-day SMA is 22.75 while its 200-day SMA stands at 23.65. The stock has a high of $26.79 for the year while the low is $15.14. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.65 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.80%, as 2.67M ANAB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.19% of CenterState Bank Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.57, while the P/B ratio is 0.77. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 781.08K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.42 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -12.13%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -28.71% over the past 90 days while it lost -27.15% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more CSFL shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.59% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 65,578 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,233,925 shares of CSFL, with a total valuation of $227,262,303. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile bought more CSFL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $181,515,132 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its CenterState Bank Corporation shares by 2.16% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 8,195,863 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -180,685 shares of CenterState Bank Corporation which are valued at $165,802,308. In the same vein, Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP decreased its CenterState Bank Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 46,820 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,721,434 shares and is now valued at $75,284,610. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of CenterState Bank Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.