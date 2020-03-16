Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE), Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

The shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Tudor Pickering in its latest research note that was published on February 10, 2020. Tudor Pickering wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Trinseo S.A., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Alembic Global Advisors Markets when it published its report on February 03, 2020. The stock was given Hold rating by Deutsche Bank in its report released on January 15, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 38. Tudor Pickering was of a view that TSE is Sell in its latest report on November 14, 2019. Citigroup thinks that TSE is worth Sell rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $30.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 19.07% from its 52-Week high price while it is -66.37% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 29.71.

The shares of the company added by 15.24% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $15.02 while ending the day at $16.86. During the trading session, a total of 722635.0 shares were traded which represents a -53.58% decline from the average session volume which is 470520.0 shares. TSE had ended its last session trading at $14.63. Trinseo S.A. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.75, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.00 TSE 52-week low price stands at $14.16 while its 52-week high price is $50.14.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.35 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Trinseo S.A. generated 456.2 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.67 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -211.43%. Trinseo S.A. has the potential to record 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at ROTH Capital published a research note on February 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $13. ROTH Capital also rated ALT as Initiated on July 19, 2019, with its price target of $8.30 suggesting that ALT could surge by 77.77% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.30/share, analysts expect it to down by -12.42% to reach $13.00/share. It started the day trading at $3.25 and traded between $2.70 and $2.89 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ALT’s 50-day SMA is 2.12 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.09. The stock has a high of $4.45 for the year while the low is $1.51. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 240145.66 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.98%, as 247,302 TSE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.95% of Altimmune Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.12M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.22 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -23.95%. Looking further, the stock has raised 56.23% over the past 90 days while it gained 34.42% over the last six months.

This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 534,175 shares of ALT, with a total valuation of $1,976,448. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more ALT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $641,399 worth of shares.

Similarly, Winton Capital Management Ltd. increased its Altimmune Inc. shares by 84.04% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 97,879 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 44,696 shares of Altimmune Inc. which are valued at $362,152. Following these latest developments, around 2.20% of Altimmune Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.