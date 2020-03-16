Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (NYSE:GBX), Asanko Gold Inc. (NYSE:AKG)

The shares of The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on January 14, 2020. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Greenbrier Companies Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Susquehanna advised investors in its research note published on November 08, 2019, to Neutral the GBX stock while also putting a $30 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Cowen Markets when it published its report on October 28, 2019. That day the Cowen set price target on the stock to $38. The stock was given Overweight rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets in its report released on September 16, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 38. Buckingham Research was of a view that GBX is Underperform in its latest report on July 24, 2019. Cowen thinks that GBX is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 18, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 42.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $31.83. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 24.35% from its 52-Week high price while it is -51.32% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 32.67.

The shares of the company added by 15.82% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $16.49 while ending the day at $18.74. During the trading session, a total of 560775.0 shares were traded which represents a -16.33% decline from the average session volume which is 482060.0 shares. GBX had ended its last session trading at $16.18. The Greenbrier Companies Inc. currently has a market cap of $646.72 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 8.92, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.27, with a beta of 2.06. GBX 52-week low price stands at $15.07 while its 52-week high price is $38.50.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.30 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The The Greenbrier Companies Inc. generated 262.25 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.31 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 26.67%. The Greenbrier Companies Inc. has the potential to record 2.70 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on November 14, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that Asanko Gold Inc. (NYSE:AKG) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.80/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.40% to reach $1.55/share. It started the day trading at $0.82 and traded between $0.66 and $0.72 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AKG's 50-day SMA is 0.91 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.86. The stock has a high of $1.10 for the year while the low is $0.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 228249.71 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 28.95%, as 294,328 shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.15% of Asanko Gold Inc. shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 420.35K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.70 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -21.98%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -15.35% over the past 90 days while it lost -27.63% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Sun Valley Gold LLC bought more AKG shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.97% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Sun Valley Gold LLC purchasing 483,810 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 25,061,857 shares of AKG, with a total valuation of $21,402,826. Ruffer LLP meanwhile bought more AKG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $19,348,958 worth of shares.

Similarly, Donald Smith & Co., Inc. decreased its Asanko Gold Inc. shares by 3.54% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 21,883,960 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -802,020 shares of Asanko Gold Inc. which are valued at $18,688,902. Following these latest developments, around 3.60% of Asanko Gold Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.