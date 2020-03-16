Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO), II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI)

The shares of Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on May 16, 2019. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Terreno Realty Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on November 07, 2017. That day the Stifel set price target on the stock to $41. The stock was given Neutral rating by FBR & Co. in its report released on October 03, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 39. JMP Securities was of a view that TRNO is Mkt Perform in its latest report on August 22, 2016. FBR Capital thinks that TRNO is worth Mkt Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 29, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 26.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $61.20. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 22.65% from its 52-Week high price while it is -19.52% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 38.08.

The shares of the company added by 11.54% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $45.28 while ending the day at $50.15. During the trading session, a total of 583034.0 shares were traded which represents a -67.09% decline from the average session volume which is 348940.0 shares. TRNO had ended its last session trading at $44.96. Terreno Realty Corporation currently has a market cap of $3.82 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 58.72, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 5.87, with a beta of 0.81. TRNO 52-week low price stands at $40.89 while its 52-week high price is $62.31.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.35 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.36 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by 0.0%. Terreno Realty Corporation has the potential to record 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on January 10, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Canaccord Genuity also rated IIVI as Initiated on December 18, 2019, with its price target of $46 suggesting that IIVI could surge by 40.42% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $21.15/share, analysts expect it to surge by 17.45% to reach $41.69/share. It started the day trading at $24.88 and traded between $20.39 and $24.84 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that IIVI’s 50-day SMA is 33.85 while its 200-day SMA stands at 34.60. The stock has a high of $42.95 for the year while the low is $19.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.13 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.87%, as 10.42M TRNO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.98% of II-VI Incorporated shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.64M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.37 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -16.31%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -18.18% over the past 90 days while it lost -39.68% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Wellington Management Co. LLP bought more IIVI shares, increasing its portfolio by 37.23% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Wellington Management Co. LLP purchasing 2,536,401 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,349,651 shares of IIVI, with a total valuation of $277,591,138. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more IIVI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $277,034,955 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its II-VI Incorporated shares by 0.99% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 8,120,926 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 79,650 shares of II-VI Incorporated which are valued at $241,110,293. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its II-VI Incorporated shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,457,920 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,209,591 shares and is now valued at $95,292,757. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of II-VI Incorporated stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.