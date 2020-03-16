Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC), American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)

The shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Kepler in its latest research note that was published on January 27, 2020. Kepler wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on January 13, 2020. Canaccord Genuity was of a view that ERIC is Buy in its latest report on October 01, 2019. Credit Suisse thinks that ERIC is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 16 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $9.94. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 12.99% from its 52-Week high price while it is -33.46% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 36.71.

The shares of the company added by 11.90% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $6.4523 while ending the day at $6.96. During the trading session, a total of 11.4 million shares were traded which represents a -39.2% decline from the average session volume which is 8.19 million shares. ERIC had ended its last session trading at $6.22. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) currently has a market cap of $27.08 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 98.03, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.53, with a beta of 0.53. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.58, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 ERIC 52-week low price stands at $6.16 while its 52-week high price is $10.46.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.15 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) generated 5.34 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.19 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 40.0%. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has the potential to record 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on March 12, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) is now rated as Neutral. Robert W. Baird also rated AXP as Upgrade on March 09, 2020, with its price target of $124 suggesting that AXP could surge by 26.72% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $83.53/share, analysts expect it to surge by 19.24% to reach $135.91/share. It started the day trading at $100.08 and traded between $84.30 and $99.60 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AXP’s 50-day SMA is 124.31 while its 200-day SMA stands at 121.92. The stock has a high of $138.13 for the year while the low is $81.81. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.84 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 11.73%, as 8.76M ERIC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.09% of American Express Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 12.47, while the P/B ratio is 3.51. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.46M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.96 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.98%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -17.44% over the past 90 days while it lost -16.32% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. (Investm… selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 151,610,700 shares of AXP, with a total valuation of $16,666,564,251. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more AXP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $5,307,234,728 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its American Express Company shares by 2.10% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 34,846,177 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -747,276 shares of American Express Company which are valued at $3,830,640,238. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its American Express Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 973,112 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 29,442,402 shares and is now valued at $3,236,603,252. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of American Express Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.