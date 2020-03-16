Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI), Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

The shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by BMO Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on January 27, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $326 price target. BMO Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of S&P Global Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on January 07, 2020. That day the Morgan Stanley set price target on the stock to $323. Edward Jones was of a view that SPGI is Buy in its latest report on September 11, 2019. Atlantic Equities thinks that SPGI is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 06, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 260.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $304.73. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 26.19% from its 52-Week high price while it is -20.72% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 41.69.

The shares of the company added by 12.03% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $225.68 while ending the day at $248.10. During the trading session, a total of 3.38 million shares were traded which represents a -126.92% decline from the average session volume which is 1.49 million shares. SPGI had ended its last session trading at $221.46. S&P Global Inc. currently has a market cap of $65.65 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 28.84, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.00, with a beta of 1.06. S&P Global Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.50 SPGI 52-week low price stands at $196.61 while its 52-week high price is $312.94.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.53 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The S&P Global Inc. generated 2.89 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.46 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 16.6%. S&P Global Inc. has the potential to record 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on January 10, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) is now rated as Neutral. B. Riley FBR also rated CLF as Reiterated on October 01, 2019, with its price target of $13 suggesting that CLF could surge by 34.72% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.06/share, analysts expect it to surge by 19.95% to reach $7.46/share. It started the day trading at $4.87 and traded between $4.12 and $4.87 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CLF’s 50-day SMA is 6.93 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.14. The stock has a high of $11.54 for the year while the low is $3.73. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 105.18 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.49%, as 112.01M SPGI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 42.01% of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.63, while the P/B ratio is 3.69. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 10.99M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 10.19 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.98%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -44.85% over the past 90 days while it lost -41.26% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more CLF shares, increasing its portfolio by 122.45% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 21,351,047 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 38,787,569 shares of CLF, with a total valuation of $225,355,776. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more CLF shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $160,823,873 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. shares by 0.80% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 15,579,372 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 123,302 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. which are valued at $90,516,151. In the same vein, LSV Asset Management increased its Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,963,100 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 11,705,000 shares and is now valued at $68,006,050. Following these latest developments, around 2.00% of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.