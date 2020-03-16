Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU), Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT)

The shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by BMO Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on February 06, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $175 price target. BMO Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Kansas City Southern, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Cowen Markets when it published its report on January 21, 2020. That day the Cowen set price target on the stock to $181. Goldman was of a view that KSU is Neutral in its latest report on December 05, 2019. Wells Fargo thinks that KSU is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 29, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 73.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 11 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $175.94. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 16.17% from its 52-Week high price while it is -28.55% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 34.76.

The shares of the company added by 11.40% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $118.82 while ending the day at $127.61. During the trading session, a total of 1.44 million shares were traded which represents a -13.13% decline from the average session volume which is 1.27 million shares. KSU had ended its last session trading at $114.55. Kansas City Southern currently has a market cap of $13.84 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 23.61, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.70, with a beta of 1.01. Kansas City Southern debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.73, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 KSU 52-week low price stands at $109.85 while its 52-week high price is $178.59.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.82 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Kansas City Southern generated 148.8 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.94 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 15.38%. Kansas City Southern has the potential to record 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on January 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) is now rated as Underperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.24/share, analysts expect it to surge by 17.15% to reach $3.25/share. It started the day trading at $0.28 and traded between $0.2238 and $0.28 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that UNT’s 50-day SMA is 0.40 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.14. The stock has a high of $16.25 for the year while the low is $0.15. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.46 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.16%, as 10.04M KSU shares were shorted. At the moment, only 17.93% of Unit Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.85M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.32 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -9.68%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -69.51% over the past 90 days while it lost -91.59% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more UNT shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.07% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 5,133 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,926,460 shares of UNT, with a total valuation of $2,424,261. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile sold more UNT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,541,196 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Unit Corporation shares by 54.59% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,519,702 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -4,231,346 shares of Unit Corporation which are valued at $1,231,896. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Unit Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,165,308 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,897,919 shares and is now valued at $1,014,272. Following these latest developments, around 3.78% of Unit Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.