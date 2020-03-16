Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Independent Bank Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX), The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

The shares of Independent Bank Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Stephens in its latest research note that was published on January 29, 2020. Stephens wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Independent Bank Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on December 10, 2019. Raymond James was of a view that IBTX is Strong Buy in its latest report on October 04, 2018. Keefe Bruyette thinks that IBTX is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $61.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 20.39% from its 52-Week high price while it is -46.53% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 28.33.

The shares of the company added by 12.49% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $30.39 while ending the day at $33.77. During the trading session, a total of 738024.0 shares were traded which represents a -55.64% decline from the average session volume which is 474180.0 shares. IBTX had ended its last session trading at $30.02. Independent Bank Group Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.57 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 7.54, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.75, with a beta of 1.47. IBTX 52-week low price stands at $28.05 while its 52-week high price is $63.16.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.32 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.35 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 9.85%. Independent Bank Group Inc. has the potential to record 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at The Benchmark Company published a research note on November 11, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $24. The Benchmark Company also rated SSP as Reiterated on March 04, 2019, with its price target of $26 suggesting that SSP could surge by 42.77% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.91/share, analysts expect it to surge by 24.02% to reach $17.14/share. It started the day trading at $9.81 and traded between $7.94 and $9.81 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SSP’s 50-day SMA is 13.26 while its 200-day SMA stands at 13.94. The stock has a high of $23.27 for the year while the low is $7.90. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.89 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 15.55%, as 4.50M IBTX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.48% of The E.W. Scripps Company shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 352.64K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.92 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.39%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -33.36% over the past 90 days while it lost -29.78% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more SSP shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.06% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 311,489 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,985,720 shares of SSP, with a total valuation of $95,030,068. GAMCO Asset Management, Inc. meanwhile sold more SSP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $67,272,890 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its The E.W. Scripps Company shares by 0.40% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,586,131 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 22,440 shares of The E.W. Scripps Company which are valued at $66,474,959. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its The E.W. Scripps Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 13,257 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,558,920 shares and is now valued at $66,151,148. Following these latest developments, around 4.40% of The E.W. Scripps Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.