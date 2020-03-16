Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC), Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE:OCN)

The shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on December 19, 2019. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ecopetrol S.A., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on November 01, 2019. Citigroup was of a view that EC is Buy in its latest report on May 08, 2019. JP Morgan thinks that EC is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $17.98. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 14.12% from its 52-Week high price while it is -52.19% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 22.51.

The shares of the company added by 11.76% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $9.76 while ending the day at $10.83. During the trading session, a total of 1.69 million shares were traded which represents a -102.13% decline from the average session volume which is 833920.0 shares. EC had ended its last session trading at $9.69. Ecopetrol S.A. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.68, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 EC 52-week low price stands at $9.49 while its 52-week high price is $22.65.

The Ecopetrol S.A. generated 2.72 billion in revenue during the last quarter. Ecopetrol S.A. has the potential to record 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BTIG Research published a research note on November 30, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE:OCN) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.92/share, analysts expect it to surge by 18.48% to reach $2.00/share. It started the day trading at $1.09 and traded between $0.9672 and $1.09 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OCN’s 50-day SMA is 1.33 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.63. The stock has a high of $2.23 for the year while the low is $0.80. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.84 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 24.13%, as 2.29M EC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.86% of Ocwen Financial Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 985.84K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.33 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.91%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -22.70% over the past 90 days while it lost -44.10% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Deer Park Road Management Co. LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,356,147 shares of OCN, with a total valuation of $16,695,184. Omega Advisors, Inc. meanwhile bought more OCN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $15,241,825 worth of shares.

Similarly, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC increased its Ocwen Financial Corporation shares by 1.38% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 10,203,191 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 138,798 shares of Ocwen Financial Corporation which are valued at $12,753,989. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Ocwen Financial Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 132,449 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 8,582,565 shares and is now valued at $10,728,206. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of Ocwen Financial Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.