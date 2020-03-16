Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Commerce Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH), Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL)

The shares of Commerce Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on January 06, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $55 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Commerce Bancshares Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stephens advised investors in its research note published on September 16, 2019, to Equal-Weight the CBSH stock while also putting a $59 price target. The stock had earned Underperform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on July 08, 2019. Raymond James was of a view that CBSH is Underperform in its latest report on July 10, 2018. BofA/Merrill thinks that CBSH is worth Underperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $60.78. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 18.20% from its 52-Week high price while it is -20.80% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 41.53.

The shares of the company added by 12.61% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $52.83 while ending the day at $56.96. During the trading session, a total of 1.28 million shares were traded which represents a -127.22% decline from the average session volume which is 563460.0 shares. CBSH had ended its last session trading at $50.58. Commerce Bancshares Inc. currently has a market cap of $6.77 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 15.90, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.99, with a beta of 0.85. CBSH 52-week low price stands at $48.19 while its 52-week high price is $71.92.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.93 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.93 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 12.9%. Commerce Bancshares Inc. has the potential to record 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BTIG Research published a research note on August 13, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.58/share, analysts expect it to surge by 25.84% to reach $5.17/share. It started the day trading at $0.738 and traded between $0.58 and $0.73 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SDRL’s 50-day SMA is 1.42 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.30. The stock has a high of $10.18 for the year while the low is $0.49. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.7 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.18%, as 9.72M CBSH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 15.46% of Seadrill Limited shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.24M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.85 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -11.00%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -45.93% over the past 90 days while it lost -76.30% over the last six months.

This move now sees The King Street Capital Management LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,657,192 shares of SDRL, with a total valuation of $7,322,911.

Similarly, Odey Asset Management LLP decreased its Seadrill Limited shares by 6.36% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,502,848 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -237,814 shares of Seadrill Limited which are valued at $3,853,133. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Seadrill Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 363 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,830,619 shares and is now valued at $3,113,681. Following these latest developments, around 27.54% of Seadrill Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.