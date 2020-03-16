Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF), Casa Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA)

The shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Compass Point in its latest research note that was published on March 12, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $24.25 price target. Compass Point wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Acushnet Holdings Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Jefferies advised investors in its research note published on January 07, 2020, to Hold the GOLF stock while also putting a $34 price target. The stock had earned In-line rating from Imperial Capital Markets when it published its report on November 01, 2019. That day the Imperial Capital set price target on the stock to $27. The stock was given Sell rating by Compass Point in its report released on October 29, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 23.50. Morgan Stanley was of a view that GOLF is Equal-Weight in its latest report on October 23, 2019. SunTrust thinks that GOLF is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $27.41. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 17.31% from its 52-Week high price while it is -21.91% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.41.

The shares of the company added by 12.18% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $23.72 while ending the day at $26.16. During the trading session, a total of 537481.0 shares were traded which represents a -90.65% decline from the average session volume which is 281920.0 shares. GOLF had ended its last session trading at $23.32. Acushnet Holdings Corp. currently has a market cap of $2.05 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 16.37, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.27, with a beta of 1.14. Acushnet Holdings Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.44, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 GOLF 52-week low price stands at $22.30 while its 52-week high price is $33.50.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.24 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Acushnet Holdings Corp. generated 34.18 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.39 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -91.67%. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has the potential to record 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Northland Capital published a research note on February 12, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Casa Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) is now rated as Outperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.93/share, analysts expect it to surge by 21.24% to reach $6.10/share. It started the day trading at $2.35 and traded between $1.85 and $2.34 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CASA’s 50-day SMA is 3.79 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.29. The stock has a high of $10.10 for the year while the low is $1.87. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.25 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.49%, as 2.17M GOLF shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.60% of Casa Systems Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 711.13K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.05 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -22.00%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -36.93% over the past 90 days while it lost -67.50% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The AllianceBernstein LP bought more CASA shares, increasing its portfolio by 55.60% during the last quarter. This move now sees The AllianceBernstein LP purchasing 1,226,806 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,433,470 shares of CASA, with a total valuation of $11,261,782. VIEX Capital Advisors, LLC meanwhile bought more CASA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $6,804,124 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Casa Systems Inc. shares by 13.13% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,905,280 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -288,022 shares of Casa Systems Inc. which are valued at $6,249,318. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Casa Systems Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 14,029 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,895,708 shares and is now valued at $6,217,922. Following these latest developments, around 17.60% of Casa Systems Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.