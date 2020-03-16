Is There A Value in Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) And Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $12.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 54.01% from its 52-Week high price while it is -60.00% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 21.24.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.64% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $2.80 while ending the day at $2.88. During the trading session, a total of 707970.0 shares were traded which represents a 25.28% incline from the average session volume which is 947440.0 shares. XNET had ended its last session trading at $3.02. Xunlei Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.80 XNET 52-week low price stands at $1.87 while its 52-week high price is $7.20.

The Xunlei Limited generated 162.15 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.04 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 80.0%.

Investment analysts at Daiwa Securities published a research note on July 30, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $14.36/share, analysts expect it to surge by 11.56% to reach $26.73/share. It started the day trading at $16.04 and traded between $14.70 and $16.02 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MLCO’s 50-day SMA is 20.52 while its 200-day SMA stands at 21.29. The stock has a high of $26.97 for the year while the low is $14.01. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.91 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.45%, as 2.72M XNET shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.61% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 20.64, while the P/B ratio is 3.15. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.16M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.92 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.24%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -24.65% over the past 90 days while it lost -24.75% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Research & Management Co…. sold more MLCO shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.83% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. selling -1,089,938 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 37,427,030 shares of MLCO, with a total valuation of $648,984,700. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile sold more MLCO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $247,603,964 worth of shares.

Similarly, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors … decreased its Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited shares by 0.90% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 10,389,124 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -94,228 shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited which are valued at $180,147,410. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 568,804 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 7,280,432 shares and is now valued at $126,242,691. Following these latest developments, around 33.50% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.