Is There A Value in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) And Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

The shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Societe Generale in its latest research note that was published on March 03, 2020. Societe Generale wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Rio Tinto Group, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from BMO Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on January 22, 2020. JP Morgan was of a view that RIO is Neutral in its latest report on December 17, 2019. Citigroup thinks that RIO is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $60.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 18.20% from its 52-Week high price while it is -30.61% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 40.17.

The shares of the company added by 12.97% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $40.05 while ending the day at $43.90. During the trading session, a total of 4.8 million shares were traded which represents a -113.32% decline from the average session volume which is 2.25 million shares. RIO had ended its last session trading at $38.86. Rio Tinto Group debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.35, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 RIO 52-week low price stands at $37.14 while its 52-week high price is $63.26.

The Rio Tinto Group generated 8.03 billion in revenue during the last quarter. Rio Tinto Group has the potential to record 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on March 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.13/share, analysts expect it to surge by 11.82% to reach $42.50/share. It started the day trading at $3.76 and traded between $2.87 and $3.50 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VET’s 50-day SMA is 13.25 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.01. The stock has a high of $27.48 for the year while the low is $3.02. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.89 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 13.52%, as 12.36M RIO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.10% of Vermilion Energy Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.59M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.77 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -54.78%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -76.04% over the past 90 days while it lost -78.10% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 2.14% of Vermilion Energy Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.