Is There A Value in Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE:PLG) And Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

The shares of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE:PLG) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Perform by CIBC in its latest research note that was published on June 27, 2016. CIBC wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Platinum Group Metals Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BMO Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on June 07, 2013, to Outperform the PLG stock while also putting a $1.50 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on January 23, 2013. That day the RBC Capital Mkts set price target on the stock to $1.75.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Sell while its average price target is $1.30. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 4.88% from its 52-Week high price while it is -63.40% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 29.13.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.16% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $1.00 while ending the day at $1.09. During the trading session, a total of 557042.0 shares were traded which represents a -54.87% decline from the average session volume which is 359690.0 shares. PLG had ended its last session trading at $1.15. PLG 52-week low price stands at $1.04 while its 52-week high price is $2.98.

The Platinum Group Metals Ltd. generated 1.08 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 100.0%.

Investment analysts at Stephens published a research note on January 28, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) is now rated as Equal-Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $36. Even though the stock has been trading at $19.58/share, analysts expect it to surge by 11.44% to reach $35.69/share. It started the day trading at $21.90 and traded between $18.60 and $21.82 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ACHC’s 50-day SMA is 31.87 while its 200-day SMA stands at 31.46. The stock has a high of $35.40 for the year while the low is $19.03. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.53 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.86%, as 11.63M PLG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 13.46% of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 17.60, while the P/B ratio is 0.76. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 667.07K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 17.43 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -25.98%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -30.80% over the past 90 days while it lost -30.91% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more ACHC shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.52% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 468,555 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,763,201 shares of ACHC, with a total valuation of $407,390,750. Wellington Management Co. LLP meanwhile bought more ACHC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $346,633,227 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. shares by 1.90% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 8,235,125 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 153,561 shares of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. which are valued at $243,759,700. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 101,618 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 7,426,297 shares and is now valued at $219,818,391. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.