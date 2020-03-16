Is There A Value in PetMed Express Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) And Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

The shares of PetMed Express Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Sidoti in its latest research note that was published on March 12, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $31 price target. Sidoti wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of PetMed Express Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Craig Hallum Markets when it published its report on August 16, 2019. CL King was of a view that PETS is Neutral in its latest report on June 15, 2018. Sidoti thinks that PETS is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $23.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 61.07% from its 52-Week high price while it is -17.18% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 31.75.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.74% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $23.36 while ending the day at $24.16. During the trading session, a total of 731212.0 shares were traded which represents a -43.4% decline from the average session volume which is 509900.0 shares. PETS had ended its last session trading at $25.63. PetMed Express Inc. currently has a market cap of $493.35 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 19.13, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.59, with a beta of 0.60. PetMed Express Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.80 PETS 52-week low price stands at $15.00 while its 52-week high price is $29.17.

The PetMed Express Inc. generated 92.37 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.62 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 15.38%.

Investment analysts at Stephens published a research note on January 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $40. Even though the stock has been trading at $21.67/share, analysts expect it to surge by 11.35% to reach $38.89/share. It started the day trading at $24.16 and traded between $22.22 and $24.13 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SYF’s 50-day SMA is 32.35 while its 200-day SMA stands at 34.25. The stock has a high of $38.18 for the year while the low is $21.65. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 12.14 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 25.16%, as 15.19M PETS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.48% of Synchrony Financial shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.35, while the P/B ratio is 1.06. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 7.10M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.14 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -14.58%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -35.03% over the past 90 days while it lost -28.71% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more SYF shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.24% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -654,269 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 52,014,626 shares of SYF, with a total valuation of $1,513,625,617. GIC Pte Ltd. (Investment Manageme… meanwhile sold more SYF shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,219,516,544 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its Synchrony Financial shares by 3.59% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 34,081,037 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,269,215 shares of Synchrony Financial which are valued at $991,758,177. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Synchrony Financial shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,128,565 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 29,853,793 shares and is now valued at $868,745,376. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Synchrony Financial stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.